Shell posts higher Q1 profit of $12.8 billion despite lower energy prices

Shell saw strong earnings from fuel trading that offset cooling oil and gas prices. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

LONDON - Shell on Thursday posted first-quarter net profit of US$9.65 billion (S$12.8 billion), topping analysts’ forecasts, as strong earnings from fuel trading offset cooling oil and gas prices.

Shell kept its dividend unchanged at 28.75 US cents per share and also kept the rate of its share repurchase programme stable at US$4 billion over the next three months.

Its earnings exceeded a company-provided analyst forecast of US$8 billion. It also beat net profit of US$9.1 billion a year earlier and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, when Shell reported a record annual profit of US$40 billion.

Lower natural gas prices in the quarter weighed on Shell’s giant integrated gas business, with profits slumping 18 per cent on the quarter to $4.9 billion. But this was broadly offset by a 139 per cent jump in profit to US$1.8 billion in its chemicals and refined products unit. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Shell pulls plug on two projects in S’pore, but remains committed to other operations
Shell posts record 2022 profit as natural gas unit thrives

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top