Shein makes lacklustre HK debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks

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Shein senior vice-president of investment Poppy Bao (left) and chief financial officer Leigh Gui at its IPO listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sept 1.

HONG KONG – Shares in online fast-fashion retailer Shein ended flat in their Hong Kong debut on Sept 1, failing to gain a typical first-day pop amid worries about setbacks that have undermined its competitive advantage.

Its shares finished at HK$48.50, compared to the HK$48.56 final price set in the initial public offering, and after rebounding from an earlier slide of as much as 10 per cent. The issue raised US$1.7 billion (S$2.2 billion) and valued Shein at US$26.3 billion, well below its 2022 peak of nearly US$100 billion.

Known globally for selling US$5 tops and US$10 dresses, Shein has been humbled by tariff and duty changes in the US and Europe that undermine the foundations of its business.

Founded in China in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore since late 2021, Shein spent years touting its credentials as a global company before re-embracing its Chinese roots to list in Hong Kong. That capped a four-year quest to go public after failing to list in New York and London.

Founder and CEO Sky Xu, known for disliking the limelight, did not speak at the opening gong ceremony though he later took pictures with Shein employees on stage. That was in keeping with his reclusive personality but unusual for the head of a major company at a milestone public event.

Demand for its stock during the IPO was tepid compared with other high-profile deals in the past year. The retail tranche was subscribed 5.63 times, while the international portion was subscribed 2.59 ​times, Shein said in a stock exchange filing on Aug 31.

Some deals have been hundreds of times oversubscribed, especially from Hong Kong’s army of retail investors who track IPOs very closely.

“Never been bullish on this IPO. Revenue’s not growing, and a lot of the money raised is basically going back to the earlier investors,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at uSMART Securities in Hong Kong.

“Grey market already dropped below the offering price, cornerstone lock-up doesn’t really help.”

James Ooi, market strategist at Tiger Brokers in Singapore, said: “ One of the clearest questions is whether growth is becoming more expensive to sustain. With marketing expenses rising faster than revenue in 2025, the focus is increasingly on whether Shein can keep expanding its user base without customer acquisition becoming more costly.”

Kenny Ng, strategist at China Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong, was similarly circumspect, saying: “The debut clearly hasn’t been a roaring success, and keeping customers is the next challenge, because the thing customers love most is the thing getting hardest to protect.”

The amount sold in the IPO represents about 6.6 per cent of Shein’s enlarged share capital.

Cornerstone investors took about one-fifth of the IPO and are locked up for six months, leaving roughly 5 per cent freely tradeable.

Intense scrutiny of its business practices in the West also hampered its attempts to list in New York and London, which were ultimately blocked by the Chinese authorities.

“The valuation reset reflects more than just slower growth,” said Li Jianggan, chief executive of consultancy Momentum Works, adding that investors now regard Shein as exposed to tariffs, other regulatory risks and competition.

In 2025, the US ended the de minimis duty exemption for e-commerce shipments under US$800 that had powered Shein’s direct-shipping model.

The European Union recently followed suit, imposing fees on low-value packages.

First-quarter loss, new strategies

Shein’s net income slid 39 per cent in 2025, and it swung to a loss in the first quarter.

It has said it expects first-half operating profit margin to be slightly lower than in the first quarter, hurt by higher customs duties, tariffs, fees and logistics costs in Europe and the Middle East.

“New markets could help offset slower growth in the US and Europe, but lower spending power in developing markets may limit the benefit if delivery costs stay high,” said Lorraine Tan, director of equity research at Morningstar.

Shein has been trying to widen beyond its own-label ultra-cheap fast fashion, having expanded its third-party marketplace and bought US apparel brand Everlane in May.

In its prospectus, it said it aims to offer marketplace and supply chain services to more brands, in the footsteps of French brand Pimkie and British brand Missguided, which it bought in 2023.

The IPO has helped Shein compensate early investors who invested at much higher valuations.

The company has agreed to make cash payments totalling about US$3.5 billion and share adjustments to some preferred shareholders.

“This IPO is not just a fund-raising event – it is also, and probably more of, a capital structure event,” Momentum Works’ Li said. REUTERS