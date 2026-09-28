Shein returns to profitability despite sharp drop in Europe sales after price hikes

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Shein CEO Sky Xu says its vision is to be a “diversified brand collection that meets consumers’ needs across multiple price points”.

BENGALURU/LONDON – Fast-fashion platform Shein reported a sharp drop in sales in Europe in the second quarter, after it hiked prices and cut online advertising in anticipation of the European Union imposing fees on low-value e-commerce parcels from July 1.

Since its Sept 1 debut in Hong Kong, Shein’s shares have dropped 27.3% from the offer price of HK$48.56 (S$7.92) apiece as investors expect the fees to dent its business in a market accounting for around a third of revenue.

Shein reported US$11.08 billion (S$14.17 billion) in sales for the second quarter, with Europe revenue down 13.9% to US$3.77 billion and US revenue falling 6% to US$2.5 billion. Overall sales were up 0.9% from a year ago as growth in Latin America offset declines in Shein’s biggest markets.

The Singapore-headquartered online retailer posted a net income of US$2.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of US$99 million in the previous quarter.

Shein CEO and chair Sky Xu said the retailer is planning to push into higher-priced clothes that will boost its profitability, and hinted at the company’s strategy of expanding its family of brands, including through acquisitions.

“As the product mix shifts towards brands at higher price points, the platform’s overall average selling price will rise accordingly,” he said in a statement. “Our vision is to become a richly diversified brand collection that meets consumers’ varied needs across multiple price points and occasions.”

Shein’s net profit margin shrank to 2.1% in the second quarter from 6.2% a year ago, mostly due to the Middle East conflict pushing up oil prices and freight costs, driving Shein’s fulfilment expenses up by 18.1%.

Customs fees impact still to come

Known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans and running permanent discounts, Shein was already forced to raise prices in the US in 2025 when the Trump administration ended de minimis – duty-free access for low-value ecommerce parcels – and in 2026 faces the same challenge in Europe.

Since July 1, the EU has imposed fees on low-value parcels ordered online – €3 per customs code, adding up to €15 if a shopper buys five different types of items in one order.

Shein’s third-quarter results will show more of the impact, which it has previously said could exceed that of the US removing de minimis last year. REUTERS