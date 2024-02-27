Shein considering London IPO amid US resistance to listing

HONG KONG – Fast-fashion company Shein is considering the possibility of switching its initial public offering (IPO) to London from New York because of hurdles to the listing in the US, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shein, which was founded in China but is now headquartered in Singapore, is in the early stages of exploring the London option as it has judged it unlikely that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve its IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shein is still working on its application to list in the United States as its preferred location, the people said. It would need to file a new overseas listing application with Chinese regulators if it decided to switch to London or elsewhere, they added. Other venues, including Hong Kong or Singapore, may also be considered, two of the people said.

A representative of Shein declined to comment.

Shein has been subject to scrutiny from the US, with Senator Marco Rubio among those asking the SEC to block its listing, saying the company needs to disclose more about its operations in China. In 2023, a member of the US Congress asked for a probe into Shein’s cotton supply from Xinjiang. US-China trade tensions have also been simmering for years.

A pioneer of ultra-fast fashion with items such as shirts and swimsuits for as little as US$2 (S$2.70), Shein in 2023 filed for a US IPO aiming for a valuation of US$80 billion to US$90 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Private trades in late 2023 valued the company much lower, at about US$50 billion. BLOOMBERG