Shares of China’s SMIC plunge on concern about unprofitable chipmaking

BEIJING - Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) fell by their most since November on Feb 7, after executives warned of further pressure on its profitability.

The Shanghai-based chipmaker, already constrained by US sanctions, said on Feb 7 that economic and geopolitical uncertainties could further erode margins, after posting better-than-expected earnings the day before. Shares in Hong Kong fell as much as 7.4 per cent, adding to a significant slump since the start of the year amid ongoing routs in the financial hub and mainland China.

The majority of SMIC’s business still comes from making less sophisticated semiconductors used in a wide range of devices including home appliances and electric vehicles. Sluggish demand for those components is putting pressure on its margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum.

As China’s top contract chipmaker, SMIC is capable of making advanced 7-nanometer chips that can power smartphones and laptops, though its technology is still years behind industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

But SMIC’s technological advance is limited by its inability to acquire the most cutting-edge chipmaking machines due to a US-led, multinational campaign to foil China’s technological rise.

But it is planning to make more powerful 5nm chips this year, the FT reported. However, company executives did not mention any detail on Feb 7 about SMIC’s efforts to advance its technology and instead said that its new capacity being built is all dedicated to less sophisticated semiconductors.

Co-chief executive officer Zhao Haijun added that the smartphone recovery could fade away later this year, as some clients may have placed orders for the whole year early, which could offset growth in the second half.

SMIC posted quarterly profit that exceeded estimates, possibly because of robust demand for Huawei Technologies’ marquee smartphones powered by components made by the chipmaker.

Net income reached US$174.7 million (S$234.7 million) in the three months ended in December, compared to the average analyst estimate of US$139.1 million. Revenue totaled US$1.68 billion, the company said on Feb 6, versus analysts’ projection of US$1.66 billion.

The Chinese chipmaker was instrumental in Huawei’s surprise comeback last year as it produced 7nm processors for the Mate 60 Pro smartphones. With help from SMIC, Huawei was able to return to the 5G handset market after years of US sanctions that restricted its access to advanced chips and stifled its smartphone business.

Shipments of Huawei-branded phones surged 36 per cent in the December quarter. Huawei became the No.4 smartphone vendor in China and was the only major brand to gain market share in the past quarter, according to research firm IDC. Huawei was also the top-selling smartphone maker in China for the first two weeks of 2024, Counterpoint Research said earlier this week.

