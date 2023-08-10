SGX to amend life sciences listing rules to make revenue exemption explicit

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is amending its rules to clarify that companies seeking a mainboard listing through the life sciences framework do not need to be revenue generating.

The root of the confusion has existed since 2012, but came to the fore only in 2023, when an issue manager for a possible life sciences company’s listing sought clarification from the exchange, said SGX Regulation (RegCo), the market operator’s autonomous regulation arm.

The case was referred to RegCo’s industry-led Listings Advisory Committee (LAC).

The ambiguity was inadvertently introduced with some amendments to SGX’s mainboard-listing criteria, the LAC said in its decision.

SGX’s life sciences framework waives certain listing requirements for biotech companies, allowing them to raise capital before they have commercialised their products.

When the framework was introduced in 2009, it specifically waived the profitability and revenue requirements for a mainboard listing.

In 2012, when the mainboard-listing criteria were amended, the rules under the life sciences framework were not adjusted to reflect the amendments in the mainboard-listing rules.

As a result, the life sciences framework as it stands provides only explicit exemptions for the profitability-related requirements for a mainboard listing.

It is silent about an exemption from the requirement that new listings have operating revenue in the latest fiscal year and market capitalisation of at least $300 million.

In granting the exemption for the potential new listing, the LAC explained that the intention of the life sciences framework is “to allow for the listing of life sciences companies that do not have a financial track record”.

SGX said that it intends to amend its life sciences rules – currently under Listing Rule 210(8) – to clarify its stance.

Market watchers interviewed by The Business Times were generally welcoming of the move, noting that Hong Kong has a similar requirement under Chapter 18A of its listing rules, which allows biotech companies with no revenue or profits to be listed.

Dr Basil Lui, founding partner of August Global Partners and adviser to EDB International, noted: “I had received feedback from some of our portfolio companies that Hong Kong is quite clear… they have a specific ruling for life sciences (companies).”

But the regulation requirements for these companies to list in Singapore were not as clear, noted Dr Lui, who also used to be managing partner, healthcare and emerging technology, at EDBI, the venture capital unit of Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB).

He added that conversations with SGX to clarify such listing rules started as early as May 2022.

It was noted that it would be more beneficial for some lawyers in the space to have something as clear as Hong Kong’s Chapter 18A.

Most professionals in the field – lawyers included – were positive about the move, saying that it provides clarity that companies in the life sciences sector do not need to have recorded a profit in the latest completed financial year.