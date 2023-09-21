SGX seeks market feedback on rule changes for futures, securities trading, derivatives clearing

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is seeking market feedback on proposed changes to its Futures Trading Rules (FTR), Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) rules and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Clearing (SGX-DC) rules.

SGX RegCo requested all comments to be received by Oct 11, according to the consultation paper issued on Thursday.

Proposed amendments to the FTR involve updates on the admission and registration of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading members’ representatives.

SGX RegCo also proposed to change the requirements on customer margining to allow more flexibility in managing margin cycles, customer funds and collateral for the members.

FTR’s requirements for automated trading are also proposed for updates. This is intended to formalise key aspects of the Algorithmic Trading Regulatory Guide.

In addition, SGX RegCo provided a clean version of the updated FTR to improve its clarity and readability.

Relevant changes to SGX-ST and SGX-DC are made to align with the new FTR.

These include changes to SGX-ST rules on automated trading and termination of membership, as well as amendments to the SGX-DC on customer collateral.

Fuller details of the consultation paper can be found on the SGX website. THE BUSINESS TIMES