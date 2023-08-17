SGX second-half profit up 23.1% on strong revenue from currencies and commodities

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday said net profit for the second half ended June 30 rose 23.1 per cent to $286.3 million from $232.7 million in year-ago period.

Operating revenue for the group increased 7.9 per cent year on year to $623 million from $577.4 million.

The revenue growth was mainly due to contributions from currencies and commodities, which rose 35 per cent to $179.8 million from $133.2 million in the second half.

Revenue from cash equities, however, decreased 11.5 per cent to $175 million from $197.7 million.

The number of new stock listings fell to eight for the 2023 financial year compared to 17 a year ago. They raised $37.6 million compared to $1.9 billion the previous year.

Earnings per share for the half year increased to 26.8 cents from 21.8 cents a year ago.

The group proposed a final quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents per share, higher than the eight cents per share the previous year. The dividend is expected to be paid on Oct 20, after the record date of Oct 13.

If approved, the total dividend for financial year 2023 will stand at 32.5 cents per share, higher than the 32 cents per share in FY2022.

The strong H2 performance pushed full-year revenue to $1.2 billion, up 8.7 per cent from the total revenue of $1.1 billion in FY2022.

“The revenue growth was mainly driven by derivatives, which increased $115.6 million or 27.2 per cent,” said the group.

Full-year net profit rose to $570.9 million from $451.4 million, a 26.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

SGX shares were trading down one cent, or 0.1 per cent, at $9.66 as at 9.23am on Thursday, after the earnings announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES