SGX RegCo proposes amendments to CDP margining and clearing fund rules

SINGAPORE – Public consultations are being sought over proposed changes for the Central Depository’s (CDP) margining framework and clearing fund.

The CDP provides clearing services, assuming the role of seller to buyers, and buyer to sellers.

When a clearing member defaults on its obligations to CDP, any loss will first be met with margins collected from the defaulter.

If the loss exceeds the defaulter’s margins, the clearing fund will be used to mutualise the loss. These measures help to mitigate the impact that a default could have on the rest of the financial system.

Three changes have been proposed to the margining framework to make the margin required of each clearing member more aligned with its level of risk to the system. This would reduce the likelihood of using the clearing fund in the event of a default.

The first proposed change is to offer differentiated margin rates for groups of securities with different risk profiles.

The CDP charges all securities based on a single margin rate, which is based on the weighted volatility of the FTSE Straits Times Index (STI), FTSE Straits Times (ST) Mid-Cap Index, and the FTSE ST Small-Cap Index.

Under the proposed change, securities would be categorised into three groups with differentiated margin rates. Group One comprises the STI’s constituents and highly liquid blue-chip counters, while Group Three comprises all structured products, such as daily leverage certificates and structured warrants; all remaining securities fall into Group Two.

The second proposed change is to introduce margin offsets for greater efficiency. These would be offered only to Group One securities, to take into account the diversification effects of a portfolio containing both buys and sells.

Margin offsets would be “calibrated conservatively so that margins remain sufficient to a high degree of confidence”, said the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo).

Another proposed change is to reduce the extent and speed that margin requirements could increase during volatile periods.

The dynamic margin buffer as it is known “appropriately balances competing concerns for stable margins, coverage of risk and cost to the membership”, noted RegCo.

Meanwhile, four other changes have been proposed to the clearing fund.