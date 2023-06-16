SGX RegCo appoints new chairman, members for disciplinary committee

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has appointed lawyer Lok Vi Ming as chairman of its independent disciplinary committee (DC), effective Thursday.

Mr Lok is managing director of law firm LVM Chambers and has over three decades of advocacy experience. He takes over the DC role from Cavinder Bull, who was first appointed to the committee in 2017 and has stepped down after six years.

The DC hears charges brought by SGX RegCo against persons who have breached SGX rules and can impose a range of sanctions, including public reprimands, fines, denial of access to the marketplace for issuers, and requiring the resignation of directors or executive officers.

SGX RegCo on Thursday also appointed Allen & Gledhill partner Vincent Leow as deputy chairman of the DC.

It further named two new members of the committee – Eunice Chua, chief executive of the Singapore Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre, and Prof Eleanor Wong, vice-dean for student life and global relations at the National University of Singapore’s law faculty.

Ms Chua and Prof Wong were also named as new members of the Appeals Committee, which hears appeals against certain decisions made by SGX RegCo and the DC.

Separately, SGX RegCo listed four new appointments in its Listings Advisory Committee (LAC), an independent panel of market professionals that advises the regulatory body. The appointees are:

Tan Jeh Wuan, chairman and independent director of Daiwa House Logistics Trust, as co-deputy chairman of the LAC

Andrew Lim, group chief operating officer of CapitaLand Investment as an LAC member

Mah Kah Loon, chief executive of Ernst & Young Corporate Finance as an LAC member

Kevin Wong Heng Ning, director of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority as an LAC member

The LAC may be consulted on listing policy matters and applications, such as where novel or unprecedented issues are involved, specialist expertise is required, or matters of public interest are involved. THE BUSINESS TIMES