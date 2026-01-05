SGX rebrands equities business to SGX Stock Exchange as STI marks 60th anniversary

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) equities business will now be known as the SGX Stock Exchange, announced chief executive Loh Boon Chye at the Straits Times Index’s (STI) 60th anniversary celebration event.

This rebranding follows the completion of the Equities Market Review Group’s recommendations, and SGX working closely with partners to implement these ideas as actionable steps.

“As part of this journey, our equities business will adopt a clearer and more intuitive name going forward,” said Mr Loh on Jan 5.

The rebranding “reinforces its role as the core pillar of SGX group’s multi-asset ambitions and its importance to Singapore as an international financial centre”, he added.

Mr Loh sees the recovery in initial public offering activity in 2025 as an “encouraging start” and noted that the exchange looks forward to welcoming more listings, including innovative and forward-looking companies.

IPO activity rebounded significantly in 2025, with more than $2.4 billion in total funds raised, the highest since 2019.

Mr Loh said that in 2025, the STI reached record highs and delivered a total return of over 25 per cent, standing shoulder to shoulder with leading global benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

National Development Minister and Monetary Authority of Singapore deputy chairman Chee Hong Tat said at the event that if taking a longer, five-year view, the index’s total returns were over 100 per cent in Singapore-dollar terms.

He added that the total market value of listed companies also crossed the $1 trillion mark, while the average daily traded value of securities for the full year of 2025 was the highest since 2010.

“These numbers reflect improving market functionality and stronger two-way interest from market participants,” said Mr Chee.

CEO of SGX Group Loh Boon Chye (fourth from left) and National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat (fourth from right) commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Straits Times Index on Jan 5. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

He said the local exchange saw increased activity in small- and mid-cap counters, with turnover in this segment increasing by more than 40 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, outpacing the rest of the market.