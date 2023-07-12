SGX-listed companies make limited progress on climate disclosures: Report

SINGAPORE - Two-thirds of Singapore-listed companies that were studied have commenced their climate reporting efforts for the 2022 financial year, but significant gaps remain in external assurance and target setting, showed a new report by financial services firm EY and accountancy body CPA Australia.

Of the 240 companies that started providing climate-related disclosures for FY2022, only 10 per cent sought external assurance by having their reports independently audited, said the report, which was based on companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

This follows SGX’s rules that require all Singapore-listed companies to incorporate climate-related disclosures into their sustainability reports on a “comply or explain” basis, starting from FY2022.

Based on recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), companies are to report on four key areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

From FY2023, climate reporting will be mandatory for issuers in the financial, agriculture, food and forest products, and energy industries. These companies must achieve full compliance with TCFD’s recommendations in their FY2023 sustainability report to be published in 2024.

However, among the 130 issuers that have not commenced climate-related disclosures, close to half did not make mention of any plans to comply. The remaining either said that they will aim to comply in the future, or committed to comply by next year or the following year.

The report analysed data from 370 Singapore-listed companies whose financial year ended on Dec 31, 2022, and whose sustainability reports were published by May 31 this year.

As a whole, when compared with the global average coverage of climate-related disclosures, FY2023 and FY2024 mandated issuers are still falling behind. In this case, “coverage” refers to the issuers providing some level of information that aligns with each of the TCFD recommendations, regardless of the quality of the information provided.

Singapore-mandated issuers demonstrate strong disclosure practices under the governance pillar, in line with the TCFD recommendations, but lag behind the global average in terms of disclosures across the other three pillars.

The companies that did include climate-related disclosures were mainly focused on climate-related risks to their business, while less than half outlined climate-related opportunities.

Notably, many issuers have disclosed qualitative targets, such as to “maintain or reduce”. While 92 per cent of companies have set metrics to assess risks and opportunities – mainly on water, energy, emission, land use and waste management – they have not yet set quantifiable targets, highlighting a lack of specific metrics to measure physical risks.

Furthermore, although the majority provided high-level observations on the potential impact of climate risks and opportunities, few quantified and disclosed the range of financial impact. This indicates that climate change risks and opportunities are not yet fully integrated into the corporate budgeting and strategic planning processes.