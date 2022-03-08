SG Extra Podcast : Lower-income workers to benefit from Progressive Wage Mark scheme

In this week's episode, they analyse the latest updates from Parliament and details of the new Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme to be launched in the second half of 2022.

They also discuss about how those in traditionally lower income jobs can stand to get more from this scheme, the scheme's framework and also, the future of Singapore's work arrangements.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3 and Paxton Pang

