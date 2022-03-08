SG Extra Podcast : Lower-income workers to benefit from Progressive Wage Mark scheme

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest news and announcements in Singapore in this weekly podcast on Mondays.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh, Rachel Kelly and Melissa Hyak.
In this week's episode, they analyse the latest updates from Parliament and details of the new Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme to be launched in the second half of 2022.
They also discuss about how those in traditionally lower income jobs can stand to get more from this scheme, the scheme's framework and also, the future of Singapore's work arrangements.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3 and Paxton Pang
Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday on our ST Podcasts channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!