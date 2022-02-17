SG Extra Podcast: Audio preview of key Budget 2022 announcements to expect on Feb 18

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest news and announcements in Singapore in this weekly podcast on Mondays.

Zakir Hussain, the Singapore editor for The Straits Times, chats with Money FM 89.3's Rachel Kelly and Shehzad Haque. They discuss about Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, who is set to deliver his first Singapore Budget 2022 statement on February 18 in Parliament at 3.30pm. They give a preview what to look out for.