Property consultancy firm Sevens Atelier assisting CAD and MAS in probe, shares tumble

SINGAPORE – Sevens Atelier on Wednesday night said it was assisting the authorities with an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

In a bourse filing, the property consultancy company said the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered it to provide various documents and information relating to the investigation.

These included all e-mails from the corporate e-mail accounts of Mr Richard Koh Chye Heng, the company’s immediate former executive chairman and chief executive, Ms Vanessa Lim Xiu Fang, its executive director and Mr Tang Yao Zhi, a member of its management team.

The authorities also ordered Sevens Atelier to provide supporting documents relating to certain announcements it made between 2021 and 2022.

These announcements included that of a new controlling shareholder of the company on June 22, 2021.

At the time, Sevens Atelier had announced that Mr Sylvester Lim Wei Zhi would be the new controlling shareholder, following the transfer of 56 million shares, or 26.1 per cent of the share capital, for $3 million from the previous controlling shareholder, Xu Jia Zu Holdings.

Another announcement on Sept 8, 2021, related to the appointment of Ms Vanessa Lim Xiu Fang, who is Mr Lim’s sister, as executive director.

The third announcement on Apr 28, 2022, relates to the proposed diversification, proposed acquisition, proposed disposal and proposed change of name. The company was known as Pan Asian Holdings until June 2022.

Sevens Atelier said it would “fully cooperate with the authorities” in the investigation.

“The company will make further announcements regarding the aforementioned investigation as and when there are material developments,” it added.

Shares of Sevens Atelier sank when trading in the stock resumed on Thursday morning, with the counter down 1.1 cents or 21.6 per cent at four cents as at 9.05am. The company had requested a trading halt on Wednesday afternoon. THE BUSINESS TIMES