Sembmarine defends virtual EGM, management performance after Sias queries

SINGAPORE – Sembcorp Marine on Saturday responded to queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, ahead of a crucial vote this week by its shareholders on its proposed acquisition of Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM).

Among others, Sias had questioned if Sembmarine’s board had “critically reviewed” the performance of its management in the past two to five years. Particularly, Sias wanted to know if the management can navigate the competitive landscape of the industry as a standalone entity.

Sias noted that all but one of Sembmarine’s directors have indicated that they would leave the board if the acquisition is successful. Sias also queried Sembmarine about the board’s composition post-acquisition.

Sembmarine said it reviews its management performance regularly. Since the start of the industry downturn in 2015 and the more recent Covid-19 pandemic, Sembmarine said, its board has worked more closely with the management to navigate challenges.

While several key projects were delayed and not profitable, the board said it recognises that the management “did its utmost to achieve project completions with no project cancellations”.

The company said the management has successfully secured a pipeline of new projects worth about $7 billion in 2022.

It also set out the rationale for the board reconstitution, saying that the company is now “well positioned” for the proposed board to steward the enlarged group.

“The enlarged group will further accelerate the strategic transition into offshore renewables, new energy and cleaner O&M solutions. This will require new perspectives and competencies at the board level and across the organisation,” it added.

Should shareholders approve the proposed merger, Sembmarine said it would have to weigh the “pros and cons of continuity versus change at the board level”. It would be an “opportune time” for the board to be reconstituted, it added.

Sembmarine deputy chairman Yap Chee Keong will be a member of the proposed board, while chief executive Wong Weng Sun will be a senior adviser.

Sias had asked Sembmarine about the “safeguards” in place to ensure that all relevant questions during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) are answered before the vote.

The EGM will be held at 11am on Feb 16 virtually only.

Sembmarine said the virtual EGM “is in line with the guidelines” set by government agencies at the time the circular was issued. The company added that “several options” were considered, but a key consideration was the “large number” of shareholders.

Sembmarine’s chairman, who will also chair the EGM, will ensure that “all relevant and substantive questions” are answered before the resolution is put to a vote, said the company.

Sias had also asked Sembmarine about the goodwill that will be created on the back of the proposed combination, and the risk of any impairments in the near future.