Sembmarine clinches its biggest single contract for renewable energy supply

SINGAPORE - SembCorp Marine (Sembmarine) has secured its biggest-ever single contract for the supply of renewable energy, which will boost its order book to well over $20 billion.

The consortium comprising Sembmarine and GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions have secured three contracts from Dutch grid operator TenneT, totalling €6 billion (S$8.6 billion), to supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical transmission systems for three mega offshore wind farm projects in the Netherlands.

The projects, each valued at $2.88 billion and stretching over eight years, will provide a combined capacity of 6 gigawatt (GW) and are a part of TenneT’s offshore grid acceleration programme.

While no exact amounts were stated, analysts reckon Sembmarine’s share of the entire contract could be well over $5 billion, which will boost its last order book, which stood at a combined $18 billion following the company’s recent combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The project is the largest offshore renewables project secured by the Singapore company, and the scope of work involves the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation and commissioning of three 2GW HVDC offshore converter platforms – the biggest and most powerful of their kind in the industry.

It will comprise a 25,500-tonne topside and a 9,500-tonne jacket foundation structure piled into the seabed.

The platforms will contribute towards TenneT’s sustainability ambition through its offshore grid development programme, which involves the installation of 40GW of offshore wind energy in the German and Dutch North Seas, to enable Europe to be the world’s first climate neutral continent, Sembmarine said in a statement.

The offshore converter platforms will be progressively installed to serve TenneT’s three offshore wind farm projects – the IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma and Nederwiek 2 grid connections. The IJmuiden Ver projects are located about 62km off the coast of the Netherlands, while the Nederwiek project is approximately 95km off the coast.

The project will be handled by Sembmarine’s wholly owned Britain-based subsidiary, Sembmarine SLP, and construction work on the offshore converter platforms will commence progressively from the third quarter of 2024 at Sembmarine’s yards in Singapore and Batam.