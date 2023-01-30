Sembcorp Marine gets SGX nod for $4.5 billion acquisition of Keppel O&M

SINGAPORE – Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has received in-principal approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for its proposed $4.5 billion acquisition of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M).

The mainboard-listed, offshore energy engineering and support services specialist will next seek approval from its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting, the circular for which is expected to be despatched by Jan 31.

Under the proposed deal, which is subject to shareholder approval, Sembmarine will effectively buy the entire Keppel O&M stake from Keppel Corp for some $4.5 billion, excluding legacy rigs and associated receivables.

Sembmarine will issue up to 36.8 billion Keppel O&M consideration shares.

This is a revised deal, announced late last year, and leaves Sembmarine with 46 per cent of the combined entity. Keppel Corp gets the remaining 54 per cent.

The revised deal is $378 million lower than the previously proposed one-for-one share exchange between the combined entity and Sembmarine, which valued Keppel O&M at $4.87 billion, and translated into an exchange ratio of 44 per cent for Sembmarine and 56 per cent for Keppel.

Analysts reckon the revised ratio of 46:54 has significantly increased the chances of the deal receiving Sembmarine shareholder approval.

The announcement of the Sembmarine-Keppel O&M SGX approval comes after Keppel shareholders gave their nod to the deal on Dec 8, with an overwhelming vote of 99.96 per cent.

If approved by shareholders, the merger will create one of the world’s biggest offshore energy engineering giants with an orderbook of some $20 billion.