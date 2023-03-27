Sembcorp JV explores building sustainable industrial parks in 9 Vietnam provinces

The collaboration between Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park and the provinces seek to enhance socio-economic development and support growing communities. PHOTO: SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
SINGAPORE - The Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), a joint venture (JV) between Sembcorp Industries and Vietnam’s Becamex IDC, will work on feasibility studies for smart and sustainable industrial parks in nine Vietnamese provinces.

VSIP signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with province leaders at a ceremony in Binh Duong Province on Saturday.

Projects that are feasible will progress to a cooperation agreement, and are subject to the award of the investment registration certificate from the central government, said Sembcorp.

The company and its long-standing partner Becamex IDC already has an MOU to establish five VSIPs in Vietnam valued at about US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

The MOU was announced on Feb 10, during Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s state visit to Singapore.

The collaboration between VSIP and the provinces seeks to enhance socio-economic development through higher value manufacturing, job creation and the development of new urban areas to support growing communities.

The nine provinces are located throughout the country – Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh and Binh Thuan in the south; Khanh Hoa and Thua Thien Hue in central Vietnam; Ha Tinh and Thanh Hoa in the north-central region; and Thai Binh and Nam Dinh in the north.

Sembcorp shares last closed at $4.24 on Friday, up six cents or 1.44 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES

