Sembcorp inks deal with Japanese firms to supply green ammonia from India to Japan

BENGALURU – Sembcorp Industries said its green hydrogen unit is partnering with two Japanese firms to supply green ammonia produced in India to Japan, as the company moves to strengthen its position as a major green energy supplier.

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz and energy major Kyushu Electric Power for potential opportunities for green ammonia production, Sembcorp said on Dec 18.

The partners will pursue the construction of green ammonia facilities in India, with Sembcorp as lead developer, the company added.

“With green ammonia as a critical energy source to decarbonise Japan’s power supply mix, the partnership will support the (Japanese) government’s goal to achieve net zero by 2050,” the firm said in a statement.

Sembcorp said last month it would invest about US$10.5 billion (S$14 billion), or about 75 per cent of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth as it aims to halve carbon emissions by 2028.

The agreement will also expand Sembcorp’s footprint in India where it already has a gross renewable portfolio of 3.7 gigawatts, it added.

Shares of Sembcorp were trading down 10 cents, or 1.9 per cent, at $5.06 as at 3.27pm on Dec 18. REUTERS