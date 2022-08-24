The secret to toppling giants? Local brand says it’s all about the customer experience

As lives shifted online when the pandemic struck, many Singaporeans have sought to spruce up their homes with new monitors and TVs. Amid this, Singapore-based consumer electronics company PRISM+ saw its popularity rise dramatically, but was also dealt with new challenges. How would this small startup cope with rising customer demand?

As a digital business, the brand was quick to pivot to contactless delivery and opened up 24/7 customer service on its social channels for an omnichannel approach. Since then, PRISM+ has continued to grow its community to over 400,000 happy customers to date.

Mr Joseph Tsao, head of customer service, shares that the secret to building trust with customers is to show empathy.

"Apart from our goal to bring premium technologies to the masses, PRISM+ sets itself apart by providing end-to-end customer service. Many customers simply needed guidance on how to understand and use new features like Google Assistant or wireless casting. Not every brand will take time out to hand-hold consumers but it matters to us because we want them to walk away with the full product experience," he says.