The secret to toppling giants? Local brand says it’s all about the customer experience

As lives shifted online when the pandemic struck, many Singaporeans have sought to spruce up their homes with new monitors and TVs. Amid this, Singapore-based consumer electronics company PRISM+ saw its popularity rise dramatically, but was also dealt with new challenges. How would this small startup cope with rising customer demand?
As a digital business, the brand was quick to pivot to contactless delivery and opened up 24/7 customer service on its social channels for an omnichannel approach. Since then, PRISM+ has continued to grow its community to over 400,000 happy customers to date.
Mr Joseph Tsao, head of customer service, shares that the secret to building trust with customers is to show empathy.
"Apart from our goal to bring premium technologies to the masses, PRISM+ sets itself apart by providing end-to-end customer service. Many customers simply needed guidance on how to understand and use new features like Google Assistant or wireless casting. Not every brand will take time out to hand-hold consumers but it matters to us because we want them to walk away with the full product experience," he says.
Investing in customer experience: Over 70 customer service officers for local market
While most brands would see their customer service departments as cost centers, PRISM+ maintains that it is one of their key pillars. With the pandemic driving a steep rise in customer enquiries, the brand was quick to invest in manpower to match demand – and today employs over 70 customer service officers, double its headcount from before the pandemic.
The brand handles an average of 20,000 enquiries per month, while maintaining a 100-per-cent chat acceptance rate, and keeping waiting time to under a minute. This dedication to answering even the simplest questions is why PRISM+ continues to have a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 96.6 percent on Zendesk, and ultimately helped the brand get awarded The Singapore's Best Customer Service Award for 2022/23, compiled based on a survey by The Straits Times and Statista.
With the recent launch of its PRISM+ Zero Smart Air Conditioners, the brand has taken its yeah dedication to customer service one step further by adding a veteran team of in-house experts to its roster. Rather than relying on external vendors, its team of veteran technicians will oversee the installation and maintenance of its air-conditioning systems.
Furthermore, PRISM+ has launched a smartphone application that includes the ability to remind its users to schedule quarterly servicing appointments.
PRISM+ managing director Jonathan Tan reveals the motivation behind the move, saying: “Aircon systems represent a large investment for most households that are expected to last a long time. With an in-house team of experienced technicians onboard, it makes it easier for us to manage the complexities of system installations and regular upkeep of units, ensuring a seamless end-to-end customer experience.
“Ultimately, consumer trust can make or break a brand and we want to assure that we are here to meet their needs.”