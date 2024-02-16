Seatrium wins retrofit project for carbon capture and storage system

SINGAPORE - Seatrium’s long-term favoured contract partner Solvang has awarded the group a project for the full-scale retrofit of its 7MW carbon capture and storage (CCS) system.

It marks the world’s first full-scale, turnkey CCS retrofit on a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, said Seatrium on Feb 16.

Works are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

Solvang is a Norwegian shipping company transporting LPG and petrochemical tonnage.

Seatrium’s scope of work under the project will include basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and upgrading of electrical and automation systems, as well as the integration of a carbon capture and compression or storage system.

This will be carried out on Solvang’s 21,289 cubic m ethylene carrier Clipper Eris.

The project, which will be piloted on board Clipper Eris over one year, aims to use amine cleaning technology to capture 70 per cent of carbon dioxide (CO2) in exhaust gas emitted from the vessel’s main engine.

It will involve the entire value chain for handling CO2, including liquefaction and storage on board the vessel.

“If the pilot project is successful, Solvang intends to install the technology on some of our vessels, including newbuilds, thereby contributing to a faster take-up of the technology,” said Solvang’s fleet director Tor Ask.

Mr Alvin Gan, executive vice-president of Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades, said he expects such maritime decarbonisation upgrading and retrofitting projects to grow in the coming years.

The latest project win takes Seatrium’s existing partnership with Solvang to “a new level of collaboration” to support the group’s collective energy transition goals, he added. THE BUSINESS TIMES