Seatrium wins offshore rig integration contract from repeat customer SBM Offshore

SINGAPORE - Seatrium was awarded a contract from Single Buoy Moorings, an SBM Offshore company, for the topside fabrication and integration of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Work is slated to commence in the third quarter of this year, the group announced on May 16.

Seatrium’s scope of work includes the fabrication of several topside modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures.

It will also be responsible for installing and integrating these structures and all topside modules for the FPSO vessel, while supporting SBM Offshore with pre-commissioning and commissioning work.

Named “Jaguar”, the vessel will have a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

It is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels of water per day.

Upon completion, the vessel will be deployed to serve in the Whiptail Field, Offshore Stabroek Block, Guyana for ExxonMobil Guyana.

To date, the group has been involved in delivering a total of three FPSO projects as part of a series of FPSOs bound for the Stabroek block in offshore Guyana.

Seatrium said it is also on track to deliver its fourth Guyanese FPSO project to SBM Offshore.

Marlin Khiew, executive vice-president for oil and gas (Americas) at Seatrium, noted that the latest contract marks Seatrium’s 29th major project for the Dutch-based group.

“We are honoured to be able to support SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana in contributing to the oil and gas industry in Guyana with yet another FPSO for deployment in the Stabroek block,” said Mr Khiew.

Shares of Seatrium closed 21 cents or 11.7 per cent lower at $1.59 on May 15, after the company was announced as one of five heavyweight counters to be removed from the MSCI Singapore Index. THE BUSINESS TIMES