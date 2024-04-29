Seatrium launches $100 million share buyback programme

SINGAPORE - Seatrium plans to buy back up to a maximum of 2 per cent of its total issued shares via open market purchases under a $100 million share buyback programme.

The offshore and marine giant said on April 29 that depending on the prices at which the shares are repurchased, the programme could take more than a year to be completed.

“Funded out of existing cash, shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares which will in turn be deployed for the group’s existing employee share plans, used to pay the share component of the directors’ fees, or cancelled against the group’s share capital to increase shareholder returns,” said Seatrium.

It also noted that given the group’s improved financial position and capital requirements for future growth, the programme provides for a systematic approach to further align its interest with shareholders.

The share buyback programme will be undertaken pursuant to the share purchase mandate which was approved by shareholders at the April 26 annual general meeting.

Shares of Seatrium closed up 0.1 cent or 1.1 per cent at 8.9 cents on Friday (April 26).