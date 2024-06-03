Seatrium inks MOU with M1 to explore 5G connectivity in yards

The tie-up would explore a range of digital capabilities for Seatrium's shipwards, such as smart video analytics and artificial intelligence. PHOTO: SEATRIUM
SINGAPORE - Seatrium has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with M1 to enhance yard operations with 5G network.

This is part of Seatrium’s digital strategy, which aims to establish a smart yard equipped with “future-proof ultra-high-speed connectivity”, said the offshore and marine group on June 3.

The partnership aims to explore 5G connectivity within Seatrium’s yards in Singapore. This would allow for a range of digital capabilities, such as smart video analytics and artificial intelligence, to enhance the group’s overall operations.

Seatrium said the collaboration, in addition to 5G exploration, may also extend into other M1 services, including internet of things applications, surveillance and cyber security, to support its operational needs.

Mr Chris Ong, chief executive of Seatrium, said this partnership marks a milestone in the group’s digital transformation journey.

“By harnessing the advanced capabilities of 5G technology coupled with M1’s robust enterprise solutions, we are committed to fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency throughout our operations and business processes,” he added.

Shares of Seatrium were trading up four cents, or 2.3 per cent, at $1.80 as at 10.41am on June 3. THE BUSINESS TIMES

