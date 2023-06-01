Seatrium, formerly Sembcorp Marine, says CPIB probe relates to events ‘prior to 2015’

SINGAPORE - Seatrium on Thursday said investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) into the company, formerly known as Sembcorp Marine, relate to events that occurred prior to 2015 and predate the merger this year with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M).

Seatrium, which was so-named in April this year after the February 2023 merger, disclosed this in a Singapore Exchange filing before the market opened. It called for a trading halt earlier in the morning.

“The company is unable to comment further at this stage as the investigations are still ongoing,” Seatrium said in the filing. It aded it was cooperating with CPIB in its investigations and will make appropriate announcements in the event of any material developments.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, CPIB said that “acting on information received”, it had begun investigations against Seatrium, as well as individuals in the the offshore and marine engineering company on alleged corruption offences in Brazil.

In its Thursday filing, Seatrium said: “The company wishes to reiterate it is committed to the highest standards of compliance with anticorruption laws and does not condone and will not tolerate any improper conduct.”

It added that it has a strict compliance programme and “continuously works to ensure that policies and procedures are in

place to prevent any violation of any anti-corruption laws applicable to its operations.”

Following the February merger of the two entities, Seatrium became one of the world’s largest offshore and marine engineering companies with a total order book of almost $20 billion.

The latest investigations follows a March 2023 announcement when Sembcorp Marine said its wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, was being probed for alleged “irregularities” by the authorities there. The proceedings were related to past conduct linked to an ongoing probe into money laundering and graft activities in connection with Operation Car Wash, it added.

The nationwide criminal investigation was launched by the federal police of Brazil in 2014 to look into money laundering activities and was later expanded to include allegations of corruption.

But in April, Seatrium said Brazil’s preliminary administrative proceedings against its subsidiary had been suspended.

Separately, six former senior management staff of Keppel O&M were given stern warnings by the CPIB in January over bribe payments related to Brazil’s Petrobras contracts.

The six allegedly conspired with one another to give bribes amounting to about US$55 million (S$74 million) to foreign consultants involved in Keppel O&M’s business interests in Brazil. The money was then used to pay bribes to officials of the Brazilian state-owned company, pertaining to rig-building contracts that it or its related firms awarded to Keppel O&M.

Keppel O&M also said in January that it had made full payment of the fines and damages payable worth 343.6 million reais (S$88.3 million) to Brazil under a leniency agreement.

Shares of Seatrium closed up 2.5 per cent at 12.3 cents on Wednesday before trading was halted.