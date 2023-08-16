Sea shares tumble after it misses sales estimates on slowing e-commerce demand

SINGAPORE - Sea shares plunged after the Asian internet company reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates and said it plans to increase investment, a move that could erode profit margins.

Second-quarter sales grew just 5.2 per cent, underscoring the effects of a cut in promotional spending on e-commerce and a 41 per cent decline in gaming revenue. Chief executive officer Forrest Li said the company intends to expand Sea’s online shopping arm, Shopee, and that “such investments will have impact on our bottom line and may result in losses.”

The US-traded stock closed 28.7 per cent lower at US$40.58 in New York on Tuesday.

Sea is focusing on profitability over the pursuit of growth at a time consumers remain reluctant to spend. But in a notable shift, Mr Li is making an exception for e-commerce. Competition from Alibaba Group Holding’s Lazada, coupled with new entrants such as ByteDance’s TikTok, is piling pressure on Shopee, once South-east Asia’s online shopping leader. Alibaba grew its international commerce business 41 per cent in the June quarter, while TikTok is expanding aggressively into key markets like Indonesia.

Singapore-based Sea last year embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting drive to reverse years of losses, pivoting to a focus on the bottom-line as revenue growth decelerated from the triple-digit percentage rates of just two years ago. The company froze salaries and slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and marketing expenses to achieve positive cash flows.

The company, the largest of Southeast Asia’s internet firms and briefly the world’s best-performing stock, is pulling back on a once aggressive global expansion to focus on its core operations to win back investors. Last year was one of the most difficult for Sea since its founding in 2009: it shed about US160 billion (S$217 billion) of market value from its October 2021 peak as the market turned against money-losing tech companies.

Second-quarter sales were US$3.1 billion, trailing the US$3.2 billion analysts estimated on average. Revenue growth at Shopee decelerated to 21 per cent, the slowest pace on record. Revenue from SeaMoney, the digital financial services business, rose 53 per cent. Net income was US$321.6 million, according to Bloomberg calculations based on first-half numbers, topping estimates.

The stiffer competition is weighing on the profitability of Sea and regional peers GoTo Group and Grab Holdings, which are also trying to cope with slowing economic growth, rising costs and a decline in technology company valuations. Grab and Indonesia’s GoTo Group continue to bleed losses.

Earlier Tuesday, GoTo cut its 2023 loss projection after staunching some of the bleeding in the latest quarter, taking the Indonesian company closer to its goal of getting into the black after an era of costly expansion. Grab is slated to report second-quarter results later this month.

Nathan Naidu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: “Sea should be able to sustain profits after a third consecutive quarter of net income in 2Q - despite missing consensus sales by 3 per cent and e-commerce revenue by 6 per cent on continued cost discipline and e-commerce monetisation, we believe.

“While sales trends could continue as a fall in promotional incentives and inflation-driven spending cool online shopping, users in gaming, Sea’s biggest profit driver, are rebounding.”

Longer term, Sea hasn’t entirely withdrawn from global markets and its Latin American operation could help drive growth, said Mr Naidu.

“Sea’s e-commerce expansion in Latin America could kick sales growth back into high gear after a deliberate slowdown to achieve breakeven,” he wrote in a note ahead of the results. BLOOMBERG