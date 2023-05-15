Sea’s path to profit paved with layoffs, single-ply toilet paper

SINGAPORE - Just over a year ago, Forrest Li was laid up in bed with Covid-19, fretting about the future of his company, Sea. So he propped himself up on a pillow to hammer out the latest in a series of memos that would change the course of his business - and perhaps the tech industry.

Sea had been a stock market phenom, racing to a market capitalisation of more than US$200 billion (S$267.7 billion) despite huge losses, but the world had changed. Investors had turned against money-losing tech companies. So Sea had to change with it, Mr Li wrote. With a burning fever and nagging cough, he told his leadership team it was time to focus on profit and exit India.

That memo kicked off a sweeping overhaul of Sea over the next few months. The company laid off roughly more than 7,500 employees, or about 10 per cent of its workforce, though Sea declined to disclose the actual numbers. It froze pay. Mr Li and his leadership team gave up their salaries altogether.

Business-class flights were banned; everyone would fly economy, no matter how far. Daily meal expenses were capped at US$30, hotels at US$150 a night. Snacks disappeared from offices. Sea replaced the local luxury tea brand TWG with Lipton. In at least some restrooms, two-ply toilet paper gave way to one-ply.

“We cared about every single dollar, every single cent,” Mr Li said at his office in Singapore, his first interview in more than two years. “You can have a big dream and a big ambition, but what if you cannot survive? You always have this kind of noise back in your mind saying we may be running out of money.”

Mr Li’s shock treatment paid off. In March, Sea reported the first quarterly profit in its 14-year history, US$427 million in GAAP-sanctioned net income. Its stock soared 22 per cent. Last week, it said it would hand out 5 per cent raises to most staff. Sea has now more than doubled its market value since November.

Like so many tech start-ups of its generation, Sea had bled red ink for years. In fact, it lost more than US$8 billion since its founding to pay for growth in its e-commerce, games and finance operations. For now at least, Sea is setting a different kind of example: It’s demonstrating that if your underlying business is sound and substantial, you can pull back on subsidies and expansions to break even.

That’s proving a challenge for rivals. Among Sea’s regional competitors, Singapore’s Grab Holdings is still losing more than US$300 million a quarter, while Indonesia’s GoTo Group’s losses exceed US$250 million. Sea may also cause trouble for global tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding and Amazon.com, which are both seeking growth in emerging markets.

“What you’re seeing is a separation of proper, monetisable business models from something that is a work-in-progress,” said Amit Kunal, managing partner of Growtheum Capital, a private equity firm in Singapore, speaking broadly about the tech industry. “Sea read the market much earlier, took appropriate steps - and delivered.”

Mr Li had a premonition that trouble was coming. Back in November 2021, he hosted his leadership team at his Singapore home for dinner to mark his 44th birthday.

They had much to celebrate. Sea’s shares had surged to a record in October, giving the firm a valuation of more than US$200 billion, aided by a pandemic-induced boom for its online gaming unit Garena and e-commerce business Shopee. At one point in 2020, Sea was the best-performing stock in the world.

But even at the dinner, Mr Li saw ominous signs. He noticed that on Free Fire, the company’s popular multi-player mobile game with 150 million daily users, people were beginning to spend less time and money as Covid restrictions eased. The celebration turned into a debate about how the world would change after the pandemic.

Then in February 2022, India abruptly banned Free Fire, along with dozens of Chinese apps, amid rising tensions between the two countries. While Mr Li is a Singapore citizen and based his company there, he’s originally from northeastern China and Tencent Holdings is a major shareholder. It was a huge setback in a key growth market.