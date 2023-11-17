S-E Asian IPOs raised lowest amount in 8 years despite healthy number of listings in 2023: Deloitte

SINGAPORE – There have been a healthy number of companies listed across the region in 2023 but the total amount raised is the lowest in eight years.

There were 153 initial public offerings (IPOs) so far in 2023 in the region’s key stock exchanges – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines – down from the 163 in all of 2022. No more listings are scheduled for 2023.

The IPOs raised around US$5.5 billion (S$7.4 billion), well below the US$7.6 billion collected last year, noted a study by accounting giant Deloitte.

It also found that Indonesia was the strongest regional performer, with 77 IPOs raising US$3.6 billion, making up half of the region’s number of listings and 60 per cent of the total amount raised across the six bourses.

This also makes Indonesia the fourth-strongest stock exchange globally so far in 2023, behind only China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

The 2023 listings have seen a trend of firms affiliated with the electric vehicle market, including mining and associated ancillary sectors, and renewable energy firms.

Deloitte noted: “As countries strive to meet their climate objectives and establish carbon-neutral economies, electric vehicle firms and renewable energy companies... alongside those providing environmental solutions, are being embraced.”

The consumer industry has remained among the top three sectors, as it has in the preceding two years, with a growing young middle class in the region armed with higher spending power.

Deloitte said: “South-east Asian companies are thriving and have the ability to go beyond their shores for cross-border IPOs.

“This is driven by expectations of favourable valuations, enhanced liquidity, industry comparability and investor familiarity with certain sectors.”

It added that exchanges across the world are implementing various initiatives in a bid to attract some of the region’s high-growth businesses.

Ms Tay Hwee Ling, Deloitte South-east Asia and Singapore disruptive events advisory leader, said the challenge of sustaining a vibrant, attractive cash equities market is not unique to the region.

“Globally, the number of IPOs and IPO proceeds raised have normalised to pre-Covid-19 levels. This is driven by companies staying private for longer, and more recently, against the backdrop of a challenging global macroeconomic and interest rate environment,” she said.