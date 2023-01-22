SCCCI can help Singapore businesses re-engage with China: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) has done much to facilitate business links between the Republic and China during the pandemic, and will become even more relevant as China relaxes travel and border restrictions.

President Halimah Yacob, speaking on Sunday at a Chinese New Year celebration organised by the SCCCI at its Hill Street headquarters, said she was confident the chamber will continue to play a key role to further enhance trade and investment ties with the world’s second-largest economy that ended its Zero-Covid policy last month.

China’s economic growth suffered a significant slowdown last year as intermittent lockdowns aimed at wiping out the Covid-19 virus disrupted supply chains, logistics and trade.

“With China’s relaxation of travel and border restrictions, the chamber’s role in facilitating business links will be ever more important and relevant as local enterprises seek to re-engage and explore new opportunities in the China market, Madam Halimah said.

She noted that during the pandemic the chamber helped more than 700 local enterprises in their internationalisation efforts in the past three years, through the Singapore Enterprise Centres in Shanghai and Chengdu

Additionally, the SME Centres under the chamber have reached out to more than 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing business advisory services and helping them transform and build resilience in areas such as data management and security.

SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said the chamber looks forward to driving the business community and its members to facilitate Singapore’s economic development.

“Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, there are opportunities amid risks,” he said, referring to the reconfiguration of global supply chains.

“If Singapore businesses can stay determined and uphold the spirit of resilience, diligence and innovation, we will definitely be able to scale new heights.”

Referring to Singapore’s network of trade agreements with countries worldwide, he said: “As a small country, only by breaking into bigger markets, remaining open to collaboration and welcoming talents, will Singapore be able to enlarge our economic pie.”

Madam Halimah also confirmed that an upgrade of the Republic’s free trade deal with China is in works. The upgrade is aimed at further opening up investment opportunities in China for Singapore businesses.

She added that Singapore continues to broaden its economic cooperation with China in areas such as the digital and the green economy, as well as deepen supply chain connectivity.

“The Government is also working to upgrade the China Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA) to provide for more transparent investment rules and improved market access for investments and services,” she said.