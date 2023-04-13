SBF calls for foreign worker measures to be eased as workload on front-liners piles up

Front-line workers here say their workload has piled up, contributing to almost a third of them thinking about quitting several times a month. PHOTO: ST FILE
Krist Boo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - To meet pent-up demand from the country’s post-pandemic reopening, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is hoping the Government will ease foreign worker measures to provide “immediate” relief for businesses starved of labour, especially small and medium enterprises.

This comes as more than half of front-line workers here say their workload has piled up, contributing to almost a third of them thinking about quitting several times a month. These figures from experience management firm Qualtrics were collected from 194 respondents in Singapore from July to September 2022.

