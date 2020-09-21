Saudi petrochemical firms start merger talks

Saudi Industrial Investment Group and National Petrochemical have started talks to merge, potentially creating a firm with US$11 billion (S$15 billion) in assets as Middle Eastern energy firms assess their options in a lower oil price environment. The talks are at an initial stage and no agreement has been reached, the firms said yesterday.

Saudi Industrial owns 50 per cent of National Petrochemical.

National Petrochemical's shares jumped as much as 9.6 per cent, rising to the highest level since 2014, valuing the company at almost 15 billion Saudi riyal (S$5.4 billion).

Their possible merger comes as energy companies in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates restructure their operations to cope with a market that is under strain from lower demand amid the pandemic.

Recent examples of consolidation in the kingdom's chemical industry include Saudi International Petrochemical's completion last year of a buyout of Sahara Petrochemical.

That was followed by Saudi Aramco buying a majority stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp in a deal that was valued at about US$70 billion.

BLOOMBERG