Oil prices jump 3% after Saudi Arabia pledges to cut more output

SINGAPORE - Oil prices jumped more than US$2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, hours after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another one million barrels per day from July.

Brent crude futures was at US$78.42 a barrel, up US$2.29, or 3 per cent, at 6.19am Singapore time after earlier hitting a session-high of US$78.73 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed US$2.27 a barrel, up 3.2 per cent, or US$74.01 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of US$75.06 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s output would drop to nine million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years, its energy ministry said in a statement.

The voluntary cut pledged by Saudi is on top of a broader deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices.

The group, known as Opec+, pumps around 40 per cent of the world’s crude and has in place cuts of 3.66 million bpd, amounting to 3.6 per cent of global demand.

“The move by Saudi Arabia is likely to come as a surprise, considering the most recent change to quotas had only been in effect for a month,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“The oil market now looks like it will be even tighter in the second half of the year.”

However, many of these reductions will not be real as the group lowered the targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola to bring them into line with actual current production levels.

By contrast, the United Arab Emirates was allowed to raise output targets by around 0.2 million bpd to 3.22 million bpd.

“UAE has been allowed to expand output, at the expense of African nations, which had their unused quotas lowered under the new agreement,” ANZ said.

In April, several Opec+ members agreed to cut production voluntarily by more than one million bpd – a surprise move that briefly buttressed prices but failed to bring about lasting recovery.

‘Everyone is happy’

Oil producers are grappling with falling prices and high market volatility amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has upended economies worldwide.

Oil prices have plummeted about 10 per cent since the April cuts were announced, with Brent crude falling close to US$70 a barrel, a level it has not traded below since December 2021.

Traders worry that demand will slump, with concerns about the health of the global economy as the United States battles inflation and higher interest rates while China’s post-Covid rebound stutters.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the current output cuts were being extended until the end of 2024 after examining the matter “for a long time”.