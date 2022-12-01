Sats unveils funding for acquisition of air cargo giant Worldwide Flight Services

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based ground handling and logistics player Sats has revealed how it will raise the $1.8 billion needed for its purchase of European air cargo and logistics giant Worldwide Flight Services (WFS).

The funds will be generated via a combination of $700 million through euro-denominated term loans and $800 million in a renounceable rights issue of new shares, with the balance coming from internal resources.

While no details were provided on how many rights shares would be issued or the price, the company said it would get the term loan at a favourable rate of 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

Temasek, which owns 39.68 per cent of Sats, has committed to taking up its rights entitlements, while DBS Bank, Citi and Bank of America will underwrite the issue.

Sats has about $680 million on cash on its balance sheet to meet the internal funding needs.

Details of the funding come two months after the company announced plans to buy the much larger WFS, which is the market leader in North America and Europe for cargo handling, with 114 cargo stations and more than 800,000 sq m of warehouse space via 170 on-airport leased warehouses.

Sats said the acquisition would enable it to expand its footprint beyond just Singapore and the region to become the world’s largest air cargo and warehousing player.

The combined entity would have around 205 cargo and ground stations around the world, compared with Zurich-based Swissport, which has 92 cargo stations.

About 85 per cent of Sats’s revenue now comes from Singapore. but the enlarged entity would see 45 per cent stem from Asia, 30 per cent from the Americas and the rest from the Middle East and Europe.

The enlarged Sats would also see a more diversified business mix, with half the revenue coming from cargo, almost a third from food solutions and the balance from ground handling.

Analysts note that revenue would triple from S$1.2 billion now to S$3.8 billion during the first year after the deal is completed, while earnings per share would surge from 1.8 cents to 3.2 cents.

However, the market has sold down Sats shares since the September 28 announcement on fears that the company would be taking on enormous debt (it would assume about $1.7 billion of WFS borrowings), diluting its earnings per share and would not be in a position to pay dividends for at least three more years (Sats has traditionally paid out 70 to 80 per cent of earnings as dividends to shareholders).

Analysts calculate the deal could raise Sats’s gearing to 90 per cent, while net debt-EBITDA ratio (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) could rise from 0.5 times now to 3.4 times.

The stock, which used to trade upwards of $3.80 two months ago, is struggling to stay above $2.70 now.

But chief financial officer Manfred Seah suggested the fears were misplaced: “The cost of our credit is just 4 to 4.5 per cent, which is low.

“The combined entity would generate sufficient cashflow from higher EBITDA.”