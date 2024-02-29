Sats Q3 profit jumps 41.9% over previous quarter on WFS acquisition, seasonal demand

SINGAPORE - Sats third-quarter earnings were boosted by higher revenue for its food solutions and gateway services and strong cargo volumes at subsidiary Worldwide Flight Services (WFS).

The listed aviation and food services company saw its net profit for the October-December period rise 41.9 per cent quarter on quarter to $31.5 million, from $22.2 million in the previous quarter.

Sequential improvement in both topline and bottom line were evident as quarter-on-quarter revenue grew 6.5 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Sats said the number of flights handled and aviation meals served as at end-December returned respectively to 86 per cent and 97 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, excluding WFS.

Cargo volume, meanwhile, was 99 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels on increased travel demand and seasonal demand.

Sats’ operating profit for the third quarter surged 31 per cent quarter on quarter to $85.8 million due to greater efficiencies and operating leverage from a more balanced business mix in aviation food and air cargo.

For the nine months to end-December, Sats’ earnings came in at $23.7 million, reversing from a loss of $32 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Revenue for the nine months in 2023 tripled to $3.85 billion from $1.28 billion the previous year.

Its food solutions revenue increased by 27.6 per cent year on year to $810.6 million for the nine months, while gateway services revenue grew 28 per cent to $824.7 million.

The improvement in overall performance was driven largely by the consolidation of operations with WFS, which Sats acquired in April 2023 for $1.8 billion.

WFS’ revenue in the first nine months was $2.2 billion. Excluding WFS, Sats’ revenue increased by 27.8 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Also boosting both topline and bottom line were greater efficiencies and operating leverage from a more balanced business mix in aviation food and air cargo. The group also saw stronger contribution to its bottom line from its share of earnings of associates and joint ventures.

Sats’ president and chief executive Kerry Mok said in a statement: “During the quarter, our business operations continued to show improvement in profitability, driven by travel recovery and strong seasonal demand. The group continues to benefit from operational synergies and new commercial wins from the expanded network and our strengthened global position.

He added: “Our refinancing efforts are also bearing fruit, with significant financial savings realised to date.”

In January, Sats issued US$500 million (S$673 million) bonds to refinance existing debt and lower borrowing costs.

Sats said the bonds, combined with a concurrent cross-currency swap to euros, helped reduce interest rates to approximately 3.5 per cent per annum and matched the currency of the company’s existing bridge loans to hedge its foreign currency exposure.

The proceeds from the bond issuance were applied entirely to refinance part of Sats’ existing €1 billion (S$1.46 billion) bridge loan, maturing in May 2024.

“Combined with the refinancing of WFS senior secured notes in June 2023, this would result in total annual financial savings in excess of US$50 million, demonstrating the group’s commitment to reducing borrowing costs and enhancing financial flexibility,” Sats said.

Sats, which controls more than 80 per cent of ground operations at Changi Airport, has seen its operational numbers steadily improving over the last six months.