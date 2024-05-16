Sats picks former Cisco Asia-Pacific head as chairman-designate

SINGAPORE - Sats has appointed Irving Tan, former chairman of Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China at Cisco, as independent director and chairman-designate.

Mr Tan will succeed Euleen Goh as chairman upon the group’s annual general meeting on July 19, the in-flight caterer and ground handler said on May 16. Ms Goh will then be appointed as adviser to the chairman after relinquishing her position.

As the current executive vice-president of global operations at data storage devices maker Western Digital, Mr Tan is responsible for all global operations functions, including manufacturing, procurement and supply chain, and information technology.

Prior to joining Western Digital, he was chairman at global technology firm Cisco. “Irving has held management and leadership positions in the high-tech sector, and has decades of experience in sales and global operations, market transitions, and customer and government dynamics,” said Sats.

Mr Tan said: “I am excited to join Sats as it continues its transformation into a global aviation services company, focused on capturing the growth opportunities that the global aviation sector offers, to create value for our stakeholders.”

He noted that he is looking forward to Sats continuing its ESG efforts and playing a key role in bringing together the ecosystem to address sustainability challenges.

Shares of Sats closed on May 15 down three cents or 1.2 per cent at $2.57. THE BUSINESS TIMES