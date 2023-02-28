Samudera Shipping slumps after posting strong results

SINGAPORE - Shares of Samudera Shipping traded at $1.20 on Tuesday, down by more than 10 per cent at at noon despite reporting a strong set of results for 2022 after the market closed on Monday.

Samudera recorded an 88 per cent increase in revenue to US$990.6 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, as a result of improvements in demand and freight rates across all business segments, primarily container shipping.

While freight rates softened in the second half of the year, average rates for the full year were significantly higher than that for FY2021, as demand for shipping services outpaced supply, the company said.

Container volumes handled grew by 28.5 per cent to 1.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in FY22 and 30 per cent year on year to 964,000 TEUs in the second half alone.

As a result, Samudera’s net profit for FY 2022 surged 148.4 per cent to US$323.1 million despite rising costs.

The company proposed a special cash dividend of 24.25 cents per share plus a final cash dividend of 0.75 cent per share.

Looking ahead though, Samudera said global inflationary and recessionary risks could dampen consumers’ purchasing power and this is expected to weigh on cargo demand and freight rates this year.

Meanwhile, the reduction in port congestion in recent months has returned supply to the market, while more newbuild capacity is expected to come onstream this year and into 2024.

In addition, bunker costs are expected to remain high amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts and China’s gradual increase in economic recovery.

Samudera will be taking delivery of four newbuild container vessels, on long-term charter, in the first half of 2023.

It has also entered into an agreement to purchase two 1,900 TEU newbuilt container vessels, which are scheduled to be delivered between 2024 and 2025.

The company operates a regional container shipping business which provides feeder services between Singapore, Indonesia and other ports in Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

It also operates a bulk and tanker business which transports dry bulk, liquid and gas cargo. Its logistics arm offers freight forwarding, warehousing and agency services.