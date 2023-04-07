Samsung to cut chip output after posting worst results since 2009

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics on Friday said it would make a “meaningful” cut to chip production after flagging a worse-than-expected 96 per cent plunge in quarterly operating profit, as a sharp downturn in the global semiconductor market deepens.

This is the slimmest profit posted by the world’s biggest memory chipmaker since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The rare announcement of an output cut by Samsung, which had resisted the broader industry trend of a steep investment reduction, underscored the depth of the current market downturn but also lifted hopes of a faster market recovery.

“Samsung’s output cut is a meaningful move,” said Mr Lee Seung-Woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities. “Samsung’s output cut will likely move memory spot prices soon. There is almost no demand right now.”

Samsung said memory demand had dropped sharply because of a weak global economy and customers slowing purchases as they focused on using up inventories.

“We are lowering the production of memory chips by a meaningful level, especially that of products with supply secured,” it added, in a reference to those with sufficient inventories.

The production cut signal was unusually strong for the company, which previously said it would make small adjustments like pauses for refurbishing production lines but not a full-blown cut.

It did not disclose the size of the planned cut.

“The fact that the industry’s market share No. 1 firm is joining production cuts lifted shares... SK Hynix and Micron have declared production cuts, but only Samsung had not, so the market was waiting for it,” said Mr John Park, analyst at Daishin Securities.

“Today’s production cut signal casts a positive outlook for a memory chip rebound in the second half of the year.”

Samsung estimated its operating profit fell to 600 billion won (S$605.2 million) in January-March, from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier, in a short preliminary earnings statement. It was the lowest profit for any quarter in 14 years.

The first-quarter profit fell short of a 873 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate. Multiple estimates were revised down earlier this week.

Samsung’s chip division is likely to report a record loss of 2.1 trillion won, according to an average of analyst forecasts, and post another two trillion won loss in the current quarter, a major divergence for what had been Samsung’s most important cash cow, generating about half of its profits in better years.

With consumer demand for tech devices sluggish due to rising inflation, semiconductor buyers including data centre operators and smartphone and personal computer makers are refraining from new chip purchases.