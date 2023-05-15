Samsung’s Lee met with Tesla’s Musk on possible alliance: Yonhap

Samsung Electronics executive chairman J. Y. Lee wrapped up his 22-day visit to the US on Friday. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics executive chairman J. Y. Lee and Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk met in the United States last week, according to Yonhap News Agency, which cited people in the industry as saying the two companies are exploring partnerships to develop next-generation technologies.

Mr Lee and Mr Musk held the meeting at Samsung’s semiconductor research centre in Silicon Valley on Wednesday, South Korea’s Yonhap said on Sunday .

The two companies are looking at possibly joining forces to develop chips for fully autonomous vehicles among other things, the report cited people in the industry as saying. The global market for automotive chips is expected to rise to US$400 billion (S$535 billion) by 2024 and to jump to US$700 billion by 2028, according to Yonhap, which cited Strategic Analytics and Research & Markets.

Mr Lee wrapped up his 22-day visit to the US on Friday, after a series of meetings with other business leaders including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the report said. BLOOMBERG

