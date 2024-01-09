Samsung profit tumbles 35% as chip weakness persists

Samsung's weak results underscore how demand for consumer electronics globally remains sluggish given economic uncertainty. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
24 min ago

SINGAPORE – Samsung Electronics posted its sixth straight quarter of declining operating profit, reflecting stubbornly weak demand for consumer electronics globally.

South Korea’s largest company reported a 35 per cent fall in operating income to 2.8 trillion won (S$2.8 billion), versus the 3.7 trillion won average of analysts’ estimates.

Revenue came to 67 trillion won, compared with projections for 70.31 trillion won.

The results underscore how demand for smartphones and the memory chips that power modern electronics remains sluggish given economic uncertainty.

In December, rival Micron Technology delivered a better-than-projected revenue outlook that suggested data centre construction may make up for lukewarm computing and mobile device markets.

Samsung in October predicted the long-depressed US$160 billion (S$212.6 billion) memory market will bounce back gradually in 2024, driven by a boom in artificial intelligence development.

Prices should start climbing out of troughs around the latter part of 2023, executives said at the time.

The company will release a full earnings report, with divisional breakdowns, later in January.

The company now aims to catch up with rival SK Hynix in the burgeoning field of high-density memory chips, where it plans to increase capacity by 2.5 times in 2024.

HBM, an advanced chip that handles data more quickly, works with hardware such as Nvidia Corp’s accelerators to speed up data processing for intensive tasks like training AI models.

Samsung is also counting on a new line-up of devices and foldables to drive growth in 2024.

The South Korean company is preparing to unveil its latest gadgets in the US later in January, at a time investors worry Apple’s iPhone 15 may be running out of steam mere months after launch. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Samsung says chips to recover in 2024 after best quarterly profit this year
Samsung delays chip production at new US factory to 2025, report says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top