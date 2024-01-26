Salesforce laying off 700 workers in latest tech industry downsizing: WSJ

BENGALURU - Salesforce is laying off about 700 employees, or roughly 1 per cent of its global workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan 26, in the latest round of job cuts to hit the tech industry.

However, the report added that Salesforce still has 1,000 jobs open across the company, implying that the move could be more of a routine adjusting of the company’s workforce, the report said, citing a source.

The job cuts follow a wave of US tech layoffs after the industry hired heavily during the pandemic, including among behemoths such as Amazon and Google.

Salesforce did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Earlier this week, eBay announced it would cut about 1,000 roles, or an estimated 9 per cent of its current workforce, while Microsoft said it would let go of 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

Salesforce has already trimmed its workforce in 2023, when it cut jobs by 10 per cent and closed some offices, after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce.

The workforce trimming helped the company’s earnings leading it to report a rise in second and third quarter revenue and raising its annual profit forecast.

Salesforce also said in September that it would hire more than 3,000 people after cutting jobs in January 2023 to drive up margins. REUTERS