Salesforce job cuts, big deals at stake as Elliott pushes for profit

BOSTON – Salesforce Inc. will probably be urged by activist investors Elliott Investment Management and Starboard Value to cut more jobs, make changes to the board and spin off big acquisitions in search of greater profit, Wall Street analysts said.

The company, the top maker of customer relations software, has been struggling with slowing growth, executive departures and investor pressure. The shares have lost half their value since a late 2021 peak, and were in the bottom 10th of S&P 500 stocks last year.

Investors greeted the news Sunday that Elliott had taken a multibillion-dollar stake by sending shares up 3.1 per cent Monday to close at US$155.87 (S$205) – the highest price since the company announced co-chief executive Bret Taylor’s departure on Nov 30.

Salesforce said earlier in January that it would eliminate about 10 per cent of its workforce, which had increased more than 60 per cent in almost three years to about 80,000 employees by the end of October 2022.

Some of that growth came from multiple acquisitions, including the 2021 takeover of business chat application Slack for more than US$27 billion. Elliott’s presence as an activist investor reduces concerns that co-founder Marc Benioff might make impulsive mergers to invigorate growth as the sole CEO in the wake of Mr Taylor’s exit, wrote Jordan Klein, an analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Activist investors often push for strategic changes and board representation. Salesforce’s directors are particularly vulnerable to shareholder activism since each member is up for reelection this year, and four non-founders have been on the board for more than 15 years, wrote Patrick Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities. Discussions over potential board candidates are likely to move quickly, because the current nomination window begins in three weeks.

Elliott is one of several activists seeking changes at Salesforce. Starboard Value announced a stake in October, saying the company was falling behind peers due to issues with translating growth into profitability.

Elliott and Starboard have tried to simultaneously influence companies before. In 2019, each invested in EBay Inc. and helped force out the CEO, appoint new board members, and spin off the StubHub ticketing unit. The two are known as some of the most involved activist investors, said Gregory Rice, who co-leads the shareholder advisory and activism effort at Boston Consulting Group.

Salesforce’s sales and marketing budget is high for the industry and symbolized by massive events like its annual Dreamforce conference. Its expenditures as a share of revenue are well above peers such as Adobe Inc. or Microsoft Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

An operating margin focus means that major acquisitions are likely off the table in the near term, as past deals for Slack, Tableau and Mulesoft dented Salesforce’s margins, said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anurag Rana. BLOOMBERG