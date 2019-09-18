Safety, cultural etiquette among considerations in urban transport and development

SINGAPORE - Motorists who venture overseas already have plenty of cultural differences with local drivers to deal with but the challenges could be far greater once autonomous vehicles hit the road.

Take the simple act of flashing headlights twice at an oncoming car.

As a panel discussion heard on Wednesday (Sept 18), that could indicate the driver intends to give way to another motorist in the Netherlands while in Thailand it could be a request for the other vehicle to get out of the way.

The eventual arrival of driverless vehicles on the world's roads means such cultural differences and driving etiquette will need to be addressed, said Mr Kalle Siebring, general manager of corporate communications for Nissan in Asia and Oceania.

Mr Siebring told the discussion at the Women's Forum Asia that while there are opportunities and benefits in developing autonomous vehicles - "You will never see a car that is tired, stressed, that has had a long day of work" - it is also important to consider how these vehicles can be integrated into society.

Mr Kim Young Tae, secretary-general of the International Transport Forum, was cautious about autonomous vehicles, noting safety issues that need to be considered.

"Now is the time to think about the elements we need to take into account when we design our future: ethical, legal and technical aspects," he added.

Panellists at the discussion, which was moderated by Straits Times tech editor Irene Tham, also weighed in on how cities can be made safer and more inclusive.

Ms Borina Andrieu, managing director of architecture firm Wilmotte & Associes, said urban design can bring great benefits.

"By improving public spaces and buildings, you do not just change the population but also the mentality of the population," she noted, adding that design elements like lighting and landscaping can play a huge role in transforming the urban environment.

Ultimately, "cities are made for citizens", and they need to be designed in ways that make citizens' lives easier, Ms Andrieu said.

New technologies like 5G can also contribute to greater security for vulnerable groups, such as women and children, she noted.

Mr Siebring said 5G will mean the data collected from cars will not only be factored into vehicle designs, but also shared with city officials to assist in road planning.

Speakers at the forum held at Raffles City Convention Centre also discussed topics such as how businesses can take a stand for inclusive growth and how fintech can shape a more inclusive financial system.

The Straits Times is a media partner for the three-day forum, which ends on Friday.

Additional reporting by Dominique Nelson