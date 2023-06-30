Sabana Reit trustee signs $100m UOB facility tied to any change in Reit manager

SINGAPORE - The trustee of Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) has entered into a facility agreement with UOB for up to $100 million in sustainability-linked term and revolving facilities.

The agreement covers a term loan facility of $75 million and a revolving credit facility of $25 million, the Reit manager said on Friday.

Proceeds from the four-year facilities will go towards refinancing its existing debt, asset acquisitions, asset enhancement initiatives and working capital requirements.

The Reit manager, Sabana Real Estate Investment Management (Sreim), noted that the facility agreement contains provisions relating to sponsor ESR Group’s shareholding. It also places restrictions on any change of the manager or property manager of the Reit.

Three circumstances will result in a “review event”, one being sponsor ESR Group – which also owns the manager – no longer holding at least 50.1 per cent of the issued share capital.

The other two are Sreim ceasing to be the manager of the Reit, and Sabana Property Management ceasing to be the Reit’s property manager without prior written consent.

The manager cautioned that should a review occur, Sabana Reit may be unable to use the loans from the facility agreement. The agreement may also be cancelled and become due and payable if the Reit and the facility agent fail to agree on any amendments to the terms arising from the review within 30 days.

Assuming that the facility agreement is fully drawn and existing debt has been refinanced, the manager estimates the aggregate level of facilities that may be affected to be about $388 million.

Earlier in June, activist investor Quarz Capital requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove the manager of Sabana Reit as soon as practicable.

The move has drawn pushback from both the manager and ESR Group, which noted that a change in manager may lead to a breach in loan covenants as Sabana Reit had entered into facilities or financing agreements containing restrictions on a change of manager – including its stepping down.

In response, Quarz said in an e-mail to The Business Times that some Singapore-listed Reits have seen their managers change hands with no publicly announced difficulties from lenders.

In its first letter requesting the EGM, Quarz said that replacing Sreim with an internal manager would resolve potential corporate governance flaws and potentially result in higher distribution per unit and unit price to Sabana unit holders in the future.

Sreim and ESR Group have warned unit holders in subsequent letters that following through on Quarz’s proposal could destroy the value of their investment. ESR Group believes Sabana Reit would be cast into a “prolonged period of uncertainty”, which could result in a “loss of confidence” in the Reit by investors and lenders.

Units of Sabana Reit were trading flat at 43.5 cents as at 11.48am on Friday. THE BUSINESS TIMES