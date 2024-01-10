Sabana Reit trustee files court application relating to internalisation process

SINGAPORE - The trustee of Sabana Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has filed a court application to seek a declaration that amendments to the trust deed are required to implement the resolutions approved at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Aug 7, 2023.

At that EGM, unitholders of Sabana Reit voted to internalise the Reit’s management. Two resolutions were passed – one to remove Sabana Real Estate Investment Management as the Reit’s manager, and the other to effect the internalisation of the Reit management function.

Under the court application, the trustee – HSBC Institutional Trust Services – is also requesting a declaration to certify that amendments to the trust deed do not materially prejudice the interests of unitholders, and do not operate to release, to any material extent, the trustee or manager from any responsibility to the unitholders.

In addition, the trustee is requesting the liberty to convene an EGM of the unitholders – in accordance with the requirements of the trust deed and the Code on Collective Investment Schemes (CIS Code) – to consider the proposed trust deed amendments.

It is also requesting for costs for the court application to be provided for, as well as further or other relief as the court deems fit.

The trustee reiterated in a Nov 7 update that certain amendments to the trust deed are necessary to effect internalisation, and such amendments are subject to an extraordinary resolution of unitholders.

Activist investor Quarz Capital and other unit holders then formed the Sabana Growth Internalisation Committee (SGIC), which stated its disagreement with this in December, and later sent an open letter to regulatory authorities seeking guidance on the internalisation process.

In an update to unitholders on Jan 9, the trustee said that it had taken into account the “wide-ranging nature” of the proposed trust deed amendments, as well as its own views that “it cannot be said with certainty that the proposed trust deed amendments do not materially prejudice the interests of unitholders”.

As a result, it believes the proposed trust deed amendments should be subject to unitholders’ due consideration and approval by way of an extraordinary resolution at an EGM, to be convened in accordance with the trust deed and the CIS Code.

“The trustee would like to emphasise that this Order 32 Application is being made to help clarify necessary threshold issues and steps for the internalisation process and to ensure that the views of all unitholders are properly considered in an appropriate forum,” it said.

The trustee added that the court application will be carried out concurrently with all other work streams in parallel with the proposed summary of the work plan.

In view of Quarz’s “contrary position”, the trustee said that it has added Quarz as a party to the court application so that the latter can put forward its views to the court for consideration.

It said that any other unitholder who wishes to be added as a party to the court application should consult their own legal advisers on making the necessary application to the court, and inform the trustee’s solicitors, Rajah & Tann.