Sabana Reit calls for EGM with ordinary resolution to remove manager

SINGAPORE - Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) will go ahead with its ordinary resolutions to remove the manager and internalise the Reit’s management function.

Unitholders are set to vote on the two resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on Aug 7. There will be no option for unitholders to participate virtually, the Reit manager said on Friday.

Sponsor ESR Group had earlier proposed the internalisation resolution be tabled as an extraordinary resolution instead of an ordinary one, as it effectively amounts to an amendment to the trust deed.

However, activist investor Quarz Capital, which requisitioned the EGM, noted that an extraordinary resolution would raise the bar required for shareholder approval – from a majority to at least 75 per cent of those voting.

If both resolutions are passed, Sabana Reit’s trustee will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary to act as the Reit’s manager, as well as hire and appoint qualified candidates as the internal manager’s directors and staff. It will also consider retaining existing staff to maintain continuity of operations.

The trustee will also amend the provision of the trust deed dated Oct 29, 2010.

The amendments will allow unitholders to appoint or remove each internal manager director by a simple majority and require them to be endorsed or re-endorsed at every third annual general meeting. Any change of control in the internal manager may also only pass after unitholders approve by a simple majority.

Units of Sabana Reit were trading unchanged at 42.5 cents at 9.20am on Friday. THE BUSINESS TIMES