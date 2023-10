SINGAPORE - While the higher-for-longer outlook for interest rates has mauled stock markets, the real estate segment, and in particular the Reits sector, has borne the full force of the selldown this week.

Many Singapore-listed Reits, commonly referred to as S-Reits, are trading close to 52-week lows as US 10- and 30- year government bond yields climbed to their highest levels since 2007 following strong jobs data in the United States.