S’poreans above 55 took out $2.5b from CPF savings in Q1; OA balances fall

SINGAPORE – Central Provident Fund (CPF) members withdrew $3.3 billion in retirement funds from their accounts in the first quarter of 2023, with the majority attributable to withdrawals made by those over the age of 55.

The remainder comprises monthly payments under retirement schemes like CPF Life, the annuity scheme that gives payouts for life.

CPF members over 55 made 217,277 withdrawals amounting to $2.5 billion in the three months to March 31, working out to around $11,500 for each transaction.

That is a jump of more than $2,000 from 2022, when the average withdrawal was around $9,250.

Updated data from the CPF Board also showed that balances in Ordinary Accounts (OA) dropped 1.8 per cent from 2022 to around $180 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

There could be many reasons for the decline: There were more CPF members over 55 who took out their excess savings, some were using their funds to buy Treasury bills (T-bills), and others were drawing down for home loans.

CPF members over 55 can take out excess CPF savings if they have set aside their cohort’s Full Retirement Sum (FRS) in their retirement account.

They can fulfil their FRS requirement with cash from their Special Account (SA) and their Ordinary Account (OA).

Members who do not meet the FRS requirement can still withdraw excess CPF savings if they set aside the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) and have a property in Singapore with a remaining lease that will last them until they are at least 95 years old.

The FRS for those turning 55 in 2023 is $198,800 and the BRS is $99,400.

Mr Alfred Chia, chief executive of financial services provider SingCapital, is concerned that CPF members will not have enough money for their retirement if they set aside only the BRS and own a property.

“Many of us would rely on CPF Life as a foundation of our retirement income. If you cannot fulfil FRS, you cannot even have the minimum retirement living standards when you turn 65,” he added.

The Straits Times asked the CPF Board for a breakdown of the number of members who fulfilled their FRS with cash and those who met the requirement with their BRS and a property.