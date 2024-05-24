S’pore unions to offer support to employees affected by latest TikTok layoffs

SINGAPORE– Unions here are offering support for any employees laid off earlier this week by social media platform TikTok.

TikTok Singapore, a non-unionised company, has not announced local job cuts but there are indications that some staff have been let go.

Some of its employees are members of Tech Talent Assembly (TTAB), a union affiliated with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). TTAB is contacting its members, the NTUC told The Straits Times.

Non-unionised employees could seek help from the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management at TADM@NTUC, or access NTUC’s online workplace advisory portal.

San Francisco-based tech publication The Information reported on May 21 that TikTok planned to lay off about 1,000 people from its global user, content and marketing teams worldwide.

TikTok declined to comment when asked to confirm the report by The Straits Times.

A source says the job cuts were not triggered by any changes in the legislative and regulatory environment.

There is speculation that the platform is bracing for slower growth, after United States president Joe Biden approved a contentious ban on its existing operations in the US on April 24.

The number of employees at TikTok Singapore – the firm’s other headquarter besides Los Angeles – has not been disclosed.

Over 300 job openings and intern positions are listed for Singapore on the career website of Bytedance, its parent company.

US cable news outlet CNN said employees were being notified of their firings on the evening of May 22. It added that TikTok had 7,000 employees in the US.

It also reported that TikTok’s global user operations team will be dismantled as part of the move, and remaining employees will be distributed among the company’s trust and safety, marketing, content and product divisions

The layoffs had been in the works for some time, perhaps almost a year, but recent turnover in TikTok’s marketing, trust and safety and operations teams prompted delays, CNN added, quoting unnamed employees.

This is not the first time TikTok has cut jobs, though numbers cited never reached as high as 1,000.