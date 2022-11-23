S’pore trade growth expected to dip in 2023 with forecast of -2% to 0%

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s trade is expected to shrink or, at best, see no growth next year as oil prices start to slide, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on Wednesday.

The forecast for next year is “cautiously optimistic”, said EnterpriseSG, adding that a minus 2 per cent to 0 per cent growth is expected for both total merchandise trade and non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) next year.

This will be a dip from the strong trade performance that Singapore has seen this year. On Wednesday, Singapore raised its full-year trade forecasts this year once again, on the back of better-than-expected performance driven by oil and electronics trade.

Nodx is forecasted to grow by around 6 per cent this year. The previous projection was 5 to 6 per cent for the year.

Total merchandise trade is expected to grow by about 19.5 per cent to 20 per cent this year, up from the previous projection of 15 per cent to 16 per cent.

For the third quarter of this year, non-oil domestic exports grew by 7.2 per cent year-on-year, following the revised 8.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The growth was mainly led by the export growth of non-electronic products, which grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, extending its 8.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter. The growth was bolstered by pharmaceutical exports, which grew by 28.7 per cent.

However, exports for electronic products fell by 1.8 per cent year-on-year, reversing the 9.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter and snapping nine consecutive quarters of growth.

It was weighed down by the decline in exports for disk media products, parts of PCs and capacitors, which fell by 24.3 per cent, 19.7 per cent and 42.2 per cent respectively.